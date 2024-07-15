A woman who allegedly went on a four-month crime spree stealing more than $7000 of products from supermarkets, homeware stores and petrol stations throughout New Zealand is facing nearly a dozen shoplifting charges.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 2.30pm yesterday, police were called to Dunedin’s Mitre 10 Mega after a 30-year-old woman attempted to leave the store with $2200 of items without paying.
The woman was stopped by the store detective and gave a false name to the staff, Bond said.
“When police attended, she also gave a false name, but then admitted it was false and provided her real name.”
The woman was known to police, he said.