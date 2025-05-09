“I wouldn’t be fighting back cos he’s just too terrifying,” she said.
In her evidential interview, she recalled being in a state of survival, and that there were multiple reasons she could not leave the alleged abusive relationship.
“When you’re living with this on a daily basis you’re just trying to survive. Sometimes, leaving is not an option, you can’t figure out how to do it.”
The woman said her ex was fixated on her not being a virgin, constantly berating her that she was a “whore and a slut”.
She alleged she was physically assaulted by the man on numerous occasions, including two occasions he allegedly restricted her airflow, multiple threats to kill her and a black eye that forced her to take a week off work.
She told her friends the injury came from their baby throwing his head into her.
The woman would look after their children all day, work evenings and return home at 11pm, to then allegedly be harassed for sex throughout the night.
“He would stay up and berate me, and then he would sleep during the day while I looked after the children, so he got sleep but I didn’t,” she told the court.
Defence lawyer Martin Hislop put to her that his client persuaded her to have sex, and she was never forced.
“That’s not a word I would use,” she responded.
Hislop also told her there were often arguments in the evening which would result in make-up sex.
“It wasn’t normal arguments, it was being accused of cheating, being abused, being told I was a whore, a slut, but in particular if he wanted to start an argument, it would be an accusation of cheating,” she said.
Hislop claimed it was the woman who would lose control during their relationship. However, the woman said that provoking her to lose control was part of the man’s strategy to maintain dominance.
The man, who has been seated behind defence counsel throughout the trial, interjected vocally while the witness was giving evidence.
It was the second time he had done so in the past two weeks, leading Justice Rebecca Edwards to order that he be placed back in the dock.
The judge-alone trial continues.
