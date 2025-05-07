Four of the women alleged they were repeatedly raped while in a relationship with him and some have reported physical abuse, including being hit, thrown or punched.

The Crown said he used manipulation to force consent, and several of the women have given evidence that they became so exhausted from his daily demands, they just gave in.

Three women testified during the first week of the trial, and on Monday a fourth complainant took the stand.

She met the man shortly after his previous relationship ended.

That woman told the court last week that she left the relationship traumatised with an unwanted pregnancy, but was devastated by how quickly he moved on.

The latest complainant said on Monday that she was unaware of the previous women or the number of children he had fathered.

She said she met the man through a work job, was “love-bombed”, moved to Ruakākā to live with him and quickly became pregnant.

At first, she said they were in the honeymoon phase and did not mind having sex, but as the relationship grew, things allegedly got worse.

She told the court the man moved her to a rural area, and removed her access to money, a phone or a vehicle.

“I felt trapped,” she said.

The woman told the court that when she found out she was pregnant, she was upset and the man allegedly told her she was to keep the baby and that she had no choice.

When she went into labour, they were eight hours from Northland, but the man allegedly insisted the baby be born in Whangārei and refused to take her to a closer hospital.

She claimed the man raped her at least twice, including once, allegedly, three weeks after giving birth.

“Over time, I stopped fighting. I just did what I could to survive,” she said.

She is the second woman in the trial to allege she was raped while still recovering from childbirth.

Throughout the relationship, she said, the man allegedly forced her into daily oral sex and became angry when he wasn’t getting what he wanted.

“We would have a good day, take the kids somewhere and do something cool, and I would think, ‘Yay, this is a normal relationship’, and I would get my hopes up and feel good. And then it would go back to being forced to do things, being s***-scared, and I would have to do what I was told.”

Defence lawyer Connor Taylor put to the woman that the sexual interactions were consensual.

“It was literally every day, give me something or I’ll be an arsehole, I’ll pester you, I’ll make you do it,” she told the court.

“You’re saying you’re raped, but in the moment this is what you agreed to,” Connor put to the woman.

“No, I was raped,” she responded.

A friend of the complainant testified on Tuesday, saying their contact became distant after the complainant met the man.

She told the court that one day, seemingly out of the blue, her friend reached out and revealed the man had been forcing himself on her, and she was planning to leave.

“She was extremely scared and crying, like no person I’ve ever seen,” the friend said.

The judge-alone trial continues before Justice Rebecca Edwards.

