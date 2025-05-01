The women allege the man demanded sex daily. Photo / 123rf
WARNING: This article discusses allegations of sexual abuse and violence and may be upsetting to some readers.
For 15 years, a man’s alleged cycle of control moved from woman to woman, one of whom has described in court the psychological torment of coming home to find him with chicken wire wrapped around his neck.
“He played two people, he was the hero or the victim. He was never in between,” she said of her ex-husband, who is on trial for 33 charges of sexual and physical violence against five women.
The High Court at Whangārei has heard that between 2000 and 2015 the man had relationships with each of the women, one after the other.
She said she was allegedly held under the water by the man after he had urinated in a cup and poured it on her.
The incident happened after months of abuse where he allegedly threatened to kill her, allegedly attempted to cut off her finger and allegedly said he was going to make her a virgin by cutting her with a knife.
All of the women told the police the man allegedly demanded sex daily and was persistent to ensure the women submitted.
On Thursday, the third complainant gave evidence.
She said she had met the man on the Tongariro Crossing and they fell into a whirlwind romance that was great for about three weeks.
In the two years they were together, they married and went on to have two children.
“I loved that man and I ignored all of the things he did to me out of love for him at the time,” she told the court.
The Crown alleges the man regularly demanded sex from her and when she was five weeks post-partum told her, “I need it, I want it and you should be ready by now.”
With the defendant’s family allegedly just outside the bedroom, the woman felt powerless to refuse and was reduced to tears from the pain during the act.
“I remember him being over me and looking up at him and being horrified ... that’s my memory.”
The woman told the court about an alleged incident when she came home and found her husband with chicken wire around his neck.
“I felt like it was something to further traumatise me,” she said.
“In that moment he was the victim, he wanted to alarm me.”
Hislop presented as evidence a Facebook post the complainant had made. It warned women “do not date this man”, saying he was psychologically abusive, has seven children to five women and is not financially responsible.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.