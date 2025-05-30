All of the women gave evidence that the man demanded sex daily. Photo / 123RF
WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and may be upsetting to some readers.
A man whose five ex-partners testified he raped, beat and sexually assaulted them remained steadfast in his denial despite the judge handing down 31 guilty verdicts.
“But for your information, I didn’t do this,” he said, beforebeing told to sit down in the courtroom dock.
Today, Justice Rebecca Edwards convicted the 43-year-old man on 31 charges, including rape, threats to kill, assault, and sexual violation after hearing testimony from five women in a recent judge-alone trial in the High Court at Whangārei.
Another testified that he held her underwater in a bath until she lost consciousness, while a third recounted the frequent beatings she suffered, particularly to her head.
The man was also found guilty of raping two of the women just weeks after they had given birth to his children.
In the Crown’s closings, Geraldine Kelly laid out the rules of the law around sexual consent.
Kelly said true consent had to be freely given.
“Reluctant consent is still consent, but not if free will has been removed,” she said.
“It is not reluctant consent if she has been left to feel she has no choice; that is submission.”
Kelly submitted that the defendant overpowered them and, at times, physically restrained some of the women, taking away their will to refuse.
“Each and every one of those women has stood strong and consistent throughout, they are telling the truth,” Kelly closed with.
Throughout the trial, defence lawyers Martin Hislop and Connor Taylor alleged the women had banded together in the “ex-wives’ club” as they were aggrieved that he moved on in relationships quickly and had no contact with his children.
“It was unhappiness about this man spreading his seed and moving on and not taking responsibility as a father,” Hislop alleged.
Discussions were held around the interim suppression order in place, with a permanent order to be argued by the man’s counsel at his sentencing in August.
The women have automatic name suppression.
The man was remanded into custody and did not stand for Justice Edwards as she retired from the courtroom.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.