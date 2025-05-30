Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime
Updated

Whangārei man found guilty of 31 charges, including rape and assault

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

All of the women gave evidence that the man demanded sex daily. Photo / 123RF

All of the women gave evidence that the man demanded sex daily. Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and may be upsetting to some readers.

A man whose five ex-partners testified he raped, beat and sexually assaulted them remained steadfast in his denial despite the judge handing down 31 guilty verdicts.

“But for your information, I didn’t do this,” he said, before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime