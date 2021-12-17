'Violent insults': Woman allegedly four times over the alcohol driving limit, abused person who took keys

The woman allegedly drove from Dunedin to Gore (pictured). Photo / supplied

A woman with an "appalling" drink-driving history allegedly drove from Dunedin to Gore while almost four times over the legal limit on Thursday.

Angela Rosalie Jean Carey (43) appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday charged with driving with an excess breath alcohol of 1448mcg, driving while disqualified and in breach of sentence conditions, all in Gore on December 16.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Carmen Stewart said Carey was already on probation for similar offending when the alleged offending occurred.

She was stopped by a woman in Gore who managed to get the keys from Carey "but she [the woman] was subjected to a violent tirade of insults".

Carey had refused much of the police process, had to be restrained and was placed in a cell, Stewart said.

Police opposed Carey's bail, saying it was likely a conviction would lead to further imprisonment.

"I must protect the public," Sgt Stewart said.

In denying her bail, Judge John Brandts-Giessen said in his 50-year career, both as a judge and a lawyer, he had never seen someone who had eight or nine drink-driving convictions where all but one of them was over 1000mcg.

"This is an appalling history of driving while under the influence of alcohol."

"In my view a prison sentence is inevitable."

He described it as significant offending while on release conditions.

"She is still under section 19 [of the Sentencing Act] and therefore she is still serving, in the community, a prison sentence that has not come to an end yet."

Defence counsel Tanya Surrey said Carey had "serious issues" with alcohol.

"She is desperately trying to get back on track."

Carey had previously attended AA meetings but these "fell away" during Covid-19.

"She instructs me that she has been attending meetings on a regular basis again," Ms Surrey said.

Police issued a statement before Carey's appearance saying a Dunedin resident was stopped in Gore after complaints about her manner of driving, and the vehicle she was driving had nearly crashed into a power pole in Charlton Rd, Gore.

She had left Dunedin earlier while drunk, the statement said.

"This high amount is disappointing and it's a concern that she has been able to travel so far and put other road users at risk. Police will be continuing to do checkpoints over the coming weeks and all drivers should expect to be breath-tested anywhere, any time."

Carey was remanded in custody to appear in the Gore District Court on February 9, but granted leave to apply for electronic bail.