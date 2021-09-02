Vapeys Vape Store in Panmure, Auckland, robbed for third time in lockdown

Vapeys Vape Store on Jellicoe Rd in Panmure has been robbed for a third time. Video / Supplied

An Auckland vape store has been robbed for the third time since lockdown began.

CCTV of the latest incident shows a silver station wagon backing up to Vapeys Vape Store in east Auckland before five young people emerge wearing masks and hoodies.

They run through the store, climbing over the counters and grabbing whatever they can off the shelves, which are already half-empty after previous robberies.

The group then climb out through the glass window at the front of the shop - which was smashed days ago and has not been fixed.

The store, on Jellicoe Rd in Panmure, was first ramraided on August 26 with five people fillings bags with hundreds of products and stealing cash from the till.

It was ransacked again on August 30, with about $40,000 in stock taken across both break-ins.

CCTV shows the latest robbery happened around 12.30am yesterday.

"We have lost hope in the system," the owner told the Herald.

After his store was ransacked a second time, owner Naresh said he had been suffering nightmares and panic attacks.

Lockdown was preventing him from improving security.

The shopfront was covered by a wooden board and people could not fix it in level 4, Naresh said. He wanted a metal roller door installed but could not do so during lockdown.

He had considered closing the store altogether but wanted to keep it open for customers who had quit smoking.

Following the second break-in police said it was too early to say whether the incidents were linked, but they had recovered a vehicle of interest in relation to the second break-in.

Police have been asked for comment on the latest incident.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or with information that may be able to assist police enquiries is urged to contact 105, quoting file number 210831/3814 .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.