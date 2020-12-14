Van ram: Two arrested after South Auckland police checkpoint drama

he driver of a Mercedes-Benz van allegedly rammed a police car at the checkpoint. Photo / File

The driver of a Mercedes van allegedly rammed a police car at a Saturday night checkpoint.

A police spokesman said officers in South Auckland were carrying out a road checkpoint.

"Shortly before 11pm, a police vehicle was allegedly rammed by the driver of a van," a police spokeswoman said.

The police Eagle helicopter was called to track down the van after the Saturday night drama. Photo / File

"Fortunately no officers were injured in the incident."

He said the driver and an occupant then fled the scene.

The police Eagle helicopter was called out, and the van was found a short distance away.

Two men were arrested.

Online vehicle records show the car allegedly involved was a two-and-a-half tonne, 3.5 litre Mercedes-Benz Vito.

Court documents showed an Otahuhu man aged 43 and another man aged 26 were charged with reckless driving and with failing to stop for police.

Vehicle and court records indicate a large SUV similar to this model was involved. Photo / Tx-Re, CC-BY-SA-3.0

They were also both charged with assault using a vehicle as a weapon, an offence with a maximum five-year jail term.

The pair were also charged with recklessly receiving a possibly stolen vehicle worth $10,000. That charge carries a maximum five-year jail term.

Both men will reappear in Manukau District Court on February 2.