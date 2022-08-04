The arrests were made as a part of ongoing Operation Cobalt, targeting organised crime groups. Photo / NZME

Two men will appear in the Christchurch District Court after being arrested for blackmailing victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.

The arrests were made as a part of the ongoing Operation Cobalt, targeting organised crime groups.

A 37-year-old man, who is a patched Mongrel mob member, has been charged with blackmail after allegedly threatening to burn a person's property in an attempt to obtain thousands of dollars.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court court tomorrow.

The other man, a 36-year-old, will appear in court on August 23.

He has been charged with blackmail, offering to supply class A and B controlled drugs and conspiracy to commit burglary. He is currently remanded in custody.

He was also a patched Mongrol Mob member at the time of the alleged blackmail.

A police spokesperson said that the alleged offender had made repeated threats toward the victim's partner and young children on multiple occasions between May and June.

The threats enabled the man to obtain tens of thousands of dollars from the victim.

The spokesperson said that they believe others were involved and that further charges are likely.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said police believe these are not isolated incidents and there are other victims of this type of offending in Christchurch.

"Sometimes people find themselves feeling vulnerable or compromised for a variety of reasons, that's when people can become victims of blackmail or extortion".

"If you, or someone you know, has been subjected to this type of behaviour, please tell us".