The alleged offending came to light when a child, Sally*, ran away and a friend’s mother alerted police. An investigation was opened leading police to other children who had been in their care at various stages.

Sally is alleged to have suffered the most abuse and told police there were several rules in the house and if they did something wrong, they would get growled and often hit.

She alleges she was hit with a stick, slapped, punched and on one occasion allegedly had her wrists bound until they bled because she would not eat her food.

“She was hit hard enough to hurt, but not hard enough to bruise,” Cole said.

Mary* also came forward to police and reported her time in the house was a period where she had no life, no respect and there was no sharing of emotions.

The couple allegedly stopped giving her prescription medication for anxiety and when she was off her meds, she became difficult to manage.

She alleges she was hit and stomped on to the point she once got a bloody nose.

On one occasion she threatened to kill herself, holding a knife up to her throat.

Her arm was bent back to release the knife and then she was allegedly locked in a room for three days with no bed, no food and was not allowed to shower.

On another occasion the couple was required to bring Mary into Oranga Tamariki but the girl allegedly began to swear and they allegedly forced chilli into her mouth.

This allegedly caused an allergic reaction to which they did not seek medical attention and when Oranga Tamariki asked where the girl was, they allegedly told them she was sick in bed asleep.

“If you ran, you were hit harder,” Cole told the jury.

“Every child in New Zealand has a right to grow up free from abuse, every child should be able to live safely and securely in their own home.”

Two other children in their care will also give evidence they were allegedly physically assaulted and another child will be called to give evidence who allegedly witnessed the abuse.

The man’s lawyer Christopher Muston reminded the jury to keep an open mind until they have heard all the evidence.

“There’s not going to be much to be relied upon quite frankly,” Muston said.

“My client’s case is that all the children in the house of the caregivers were treated with respect, they were never assaulted, the language used was appropriate and the way affairs were conducted were in Māori tradition.

“The allegations against him are emphatically denied.”

The woman’s lawyer, Douglas Blaikie, also submitted the allegations against his client were false and that any physical contact was normal.

“Normal touching that occurs in everyday parenting is not assault. It’s not an assault to see what a child is hiding if what they are hiding may be a danger to them, that’s not an assault,” Blaikie said.

“When you come to deliberate, you will have all the evidence and you can put it in context and make your decision.”

The trial is expected to last three weeks before Judge Greg Davis.

*Names have been changed to protect the identities of the children.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.