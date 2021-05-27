Trial next year for alleged Northland police shooters

A shot was fired directly at the police officer, who was saved only by the car's windscreen. Photo / supplied

A shot was fired directly at the police officer, who was saved only by the car's windscreen. Photo / supplied

The jury trial of six Northlanders accused of kidnapping a Paihia man and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM as well as shooting at police will take place in July next year.

Paihia couple Cayne Brown-Martin, 22, and Billy-Joe Witehira, 35, Cliff Wharerau, Rapana Heretini, 26, Corey O'Connell, 31, and Alexander Robert Coe, 38, appeared for a callover in the High Court at Whangārei on Thursday either in person or via audio visual link.

Brown-Martin and Witehira are charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of a shotgun.

Witehira faces an extra charge of discharging a pistol and Brown-Martin a charge of dangerous driving.

O'Connell faces one extra charge of kidnapping as well as two charges of wounding with intent to cause bodily harm, another charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one charge of using a firearm against police.

Wharerau, Heretini and Coe are charged with kidnapping, using a firearm against police, aggravated robbery using a firearm, participating in an organised criminal group, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of arson

Police were alerted to the alleged kidnapping by ASB Bank staff on November 30 last year.

Witehira was arrested shortly afterwards when police boxed in her Audi on Williams Rd in central Paihia.

Brown-Martin left in another vehicle which crashed into a fence about an hour later at Affco freezing works in Moerewa. He was not being chased at the time.

He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital, where he was placed under guard.

Charges relating to shooting at police stem from a series of serious incidents in Waipapa, on Puketona Rd near Paihia, and Puketotara Rd west of Kerikeri on October 26-27 last year.

Police say an officer was driving on Puketona Rd about 4.10am on October 27 when a car stopped in the middle of the road in front of her.

Two armed men got out of the car, with one allegedly firing a shotgun directly at the officer. The windscreen was peppered with shot but did not shatter.

The officer retreated and called for back-up. She was shaken but not injured.

The jury trial for Brown-Martin, Witehira and O'Connell is scheduled for July 4, next year while the trial for the other three starts on July 25, 2022.