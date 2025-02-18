They were the two men whose ambition and greed changed the face of drug culture in New Zealand. And they were both on the police radar from the beginning.
Marty Johnstone, the ex-Takapuna Grammar menswear salesman turned drug baron and Terry Clark, the Gisborne boy who went from petty crime to the big time, were the leaders of the Mr Asia gang, which rose and fell over a few short years in the 1970s.
Episode 1 of Mr Asia: A Forgotten History begins with the brutal murder of Johnstone in a remote English quarry on Clark’s orders and reveals how their rocky relationship began years earlier in the emerging Auckland drug scene.
The two photographs above – among a trove of previously unpublished pictures sourced from people on both sides of the law that you can see on the podcast’s home page – were taken by a police officer who we caught up with just days before the series launched.
While the shot of Terry Clark was fairly straightforward because it was taken from a car on Karangahape Rd, the one of Marty Johnstone demanded more skill.
“I hid in a broom cupboard in the Auckland arrivals hall,” he told us. “Photo technology’s advanced a lot since then. The camera was a Minolta with a 300 mm lens. Lighting was poor in the arrival hall. The broom cupboard allowed me to open the door partially – I wasn’t backlit, so I was standing in darkness. I had to hand hold it at a 15th of a second. And I was always proud of the fact that it was pin-sharp.”
Like many of the former police officers we spoke with, he didn’t want to go on tape or have his name used but told us the shot was part of the work of a newly formed Special Investigations Unit, which had both Johnstone and Clark in their sights well before the gang collapsed in betrayal, murder and lengthy prison sentences.