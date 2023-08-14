Jodie Shannon Hughes is on trial in the High Court at New Plymouth for the murder of Taranaki farm worker Jacob Ramsay. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A young stay-at-home-mum has been accused of becoming so infuriated her partner’s colleague had not repaid the $150 he owed them, she set in motion a harrowing beating that ended with him being chained to the back of a car and dragged for almost 1km along a gravel track.

Now, Jodie Shannon Hughes is being tried for his murder.

Taranaki farm worker Jacob Mills Ramsay, 33, was killed on July 29 last year after he suffered a savage beating at the hands of his co-workers William Candy, who was in a relationship with Hughes, and Ethan Webster.

Following the drawn-out attack, Candy chained the unconscious Ramsay to the back of a car by his ankle and he and Webster then drove down a tanker track, with Ramsay being lugged behind.

They then dumped his body into a man-made rubbish pit on the Oaonui, South Taranaki, dairy farm at which they all worked and lived in separate farmhouses.

While Hughes, 31, did not physically harm Ramsay, she was charged with his murder alongside Candy, 39, and Webster, 19.

The men have admitted to killing the father-of-three and were sentenced in March.

On Monday, Hughes appeared for trial in the High Court at New Plymouth before Justice Matthew Palmer and a jury.

Ramsay was killed by his co-workers William Candy and Ethan Webster.

When the charges she faced were put to her by the High Court registrar, she admitted to kidnapping Ramsay and to a count of burglary, related to his home.

But she maintained her previously entered not-guilty pleas to wounding him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and to murder.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin told the jury that while Hughes did not physically take part in the attack, she was allegedly “very much” involved in Candy’s violence towards Ramsay, making her a party to the GBH and murder.

But defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper, KC, said Hughes had no idea how the evening would unfold and had no appreciation the beating meted out by the men would progress into GBH and then murder.

The Crown’s case was that on the day of Ramsay’s death, Hughes, a mother-of-two, was “angry”.

Ramsay owed her and others money, and he had failed to pay up.

Hicklin said Ramsay was not perfect. He had issues with drugs, alcohol, and money and was somewhat unreliable in showing up to work.

But while his co-workers had complained about his absences and accused him of stealing petrol, generally they all got along.

Around mid-July, Candy reluctantly loaned Ramsay money.

Two weeks on, Hughes was frustrated the money had not yet been repaid and at Candy’s failure to do anything about it.

She decided to take matters into her own hands, Hicklin alleged.

Hughes broke into Ramsay’s home and stole his TV before allegedly texting Candy threatening to smash Ramsay’s home and TV and asking Candy to help her take more of his items.

Webster, left, and Candy admitted the murder of Ramsay and were sentenced in March. Photo / Tara Shaskey

She complained that Candy had plans to go to lunch with his colleagues that day, which was his birthday, instead of spending time with her, and threatened to self-harm because “he didn’t care” and “wouldn’t do anything to help her”, Hicklin claimed.

Candy didn’t end up going to lunch and instead Hughes, the Crown alleged, drove him to Oakura, about a 30-minute drive from the farm, for the purpose of giving Ramsay a hiding.

Candy had got wind of Ramsay being in Oakura and he and Hughes located him near the local cemetery.

There, he launched an attack on Ramsay and when a member of the public approached and told him to “stop”, Hughes allegedly said, “This guy’s a druggie, he has stolen from us and ruined our farm”.

“He’s coming back to the farm to pay for what he’s done,” she allegedly added.

Shortly after, Candy forced Ramsay into Hughes’ car and she drove them back to the farm while Candy continued to assault Ramsay.

He was no longer resisting the beating and was leaning against the passenger door in a semi-conscious state.

About 7.15pm, they pulled into the farm where Webster was awaiting their arrival.

Ramsay was now unconscious. Candy shoved his body from the car and onto the ground.

Webster grabbed Ramsay by the throat and delivered a number of blows to his head, only stopping when he thought he had broken his hand.

At one point, a witness grabbed Webster and tried to stop him. Hughes intervened by pushing the witness and saying to him, “let them f****** do this, don’t f****** stop them”, Hicklin alleged.

Webster went on to stomp on Ramsay’s head while Candy delivered kicks to the same area. The attack lasted around 10 minutes.

“Throughout this, the defendant [Hughes], the Crown says, stood nearby smiling,” Hicklin alleged.

Candy then grabbed the chain and tied Ramsay to the car.

Hicklin said witnesses had described Hughes, who had gone into the home of another farm worker as the tanker track drive took place, as both “aggressive” and “upset” after the attack.

Cooper told the jury she was limited in what she could state in her opening address but more context would be provided during the trial on the charges Hughes had admitted.

On the GBH offending, she claimed Hughes had no idea Candy would assault Ramsay in the way he did at the Oakura cemetery.

She did not participate in the wounding nor did she encourage or assist Candy to carry out the attack, Cooper submitted.

“Ms Hughes understood the purpose of going to the cemetery that night was to bring Mr Ramsay back to the farm - and this is the kidnapping charge she has pleaded guilty to.

“However, she had no idea of the things that would unfold at Kina Rd that night.”

The trial is set down for two weeks during which the Crown planned to call 29 witnesses.

Ramsay’s wife, Sarah Tasker, was only weeks away from giving birth to their second child at the time of his death.

Olliver was born in September last year and the couple also share son Hunter, 5. Ramsay was the stepfather of Tasker’s oldest son, Lucus, 11.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff where she covered crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.