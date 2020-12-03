Sydney BMW car theft caught on camera, police rush to find suspects

Footage of a shocking carjacking in Sydney's inner west has been released as police rush to identify those behind the callous theft.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a 34-year-old man and two women, aged 51 and 18, were sitting in a BMW which was parked in a carpark near the intersection of Morwick St and The Boulevarde, Strathfield, when police allege two men armed with a knife and metal bar threatened them.

The trio were forced from the vehicle before the accused attackers fled in the BMW.

The occupants were uninjured but managed to capture the terrifying ordeal on camera.

Police are on the hunt for two men who allegedly threatened the BMW's occupants with a knife and metal bar. Photo / Supplied

The occupants were uninjured but captured the incident on camera. Photo / Supplied

Officers from Burwood Police Area Command are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Pryde told 2GB's Jim Wilson the suspects are of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, and in their mid-40s to early 50s.

"The motor vehicle that they've taken is quite distinctive, it's about a 2012 model white BMW convertible 3 Series, with very distinctive red seats," he said.

"If anyone is to see that car, or these two males… contact Crimestoppers or contact police immediately. They are dangerous people."