Janak Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed while working at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three men accused of participating in the robbery of an Auckland dairy that resulted in the death of worker Janak Patel have appeared in the High Court at Auckland together for the first time.

A 34-year-old Otahuhu resident pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated robbery while his two co-defendants, 34-year-old Wiri resident Henry Fred and 42-year-old Otahuhu resident Shane Henry Tane, both pleaded not guilty to robbery.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald allowed interim name suppression to remain in place for the murder suspect. Today marks the first time his co-defendants have been named.

She scheduled the trio’s next court appearance for March.

Police said Rose Cottage Superette worker Janak Patel, 34, was stabbed to death in Sandringham last month after he followed the 34-year-old for about 100m and confronted him following the alleged robbery.

If convicted of murder, the man will face life imprisonment.

The other two defendants are accused of having robbed the dairy’s cash register and taking vapes and butane lighters. If convicted of robbery, they could both face up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Patel’s death sparked a large outcry among small business owners and workers across the nation, many of whom have said they believe the government must do more to combat crime.

Patel, who was newly married, had recently relocated from Hamilton with his wife to look after the dairy while its owners were out of the country. The couple had dreamt about running their own business, mourners were told at his funeral, which was attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Nearly $97,000 has been raised for Patel’s family via a Givealittle fundraiser started by the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group.

After today’s court appearance, the men were remanded back into custody.

A five-week trial was set for May 20, 2024.







