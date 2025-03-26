Notorious New Zealand criminal Dean Wickliffe has been released from prison effective immediately, bringing to end his hunger strike which has lasted over two weeks.
A New Zealand Parole Board spokesperson confirmed Wickliffe appeared before the Board on Wednesday afternoon.
“While the Board determined that the grounds of the recall application were made out, it exercised their discretion to order his release.
“The Board considered Mr Wickliffe’s accommodation and support proposal adequately addressed the risk.”
A member of Wickliffe’s team this afternoon said: “There’s just a great sense of relief.”