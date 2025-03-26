Advertisement
Prison hunger strike: Notorious criminal Dean Wickliffe released from prison immediately, ends 16-day hunger strike

NZ Herald
Notorious New Zealand criminal Dean Wickliffe has been released from prison effective immediately, bringing to end his hunger strike which has lasted over two weeks.

A New Zealand Parole Board spokesperson confirmed Wickliffe appeared before the Board on Wednesday afternoon.

“While the Board determined that the grounds of the recall application were made out, it exercised their discretion to order his release.

“The Board considered Mr Wickliffe’s accommodation and support proposal adequately addressed the risk.”

A member of Wickliffe’s team this afternoon said: “There’s just a great sense of relief.”

Wickliffe was arrested for breaching parole by living in his car on March 5 and claimed he was assaulted by a prison guard on March 6 at Springhill Prison. Corrections earlier confirmed that the staff member has been placed on special leave.

He went on a hunger strike on March 10, telling supporters he is prepared to die for his cause. He wanted to be released from prison with no parole conditions.

Dean Wickliffe claims he was assaulted in Springhill prison by guards at the beginning of the month, sparking a 16-day hunger strike. Photo / Dean Wickliffe
On March 18 the Herald reported the Wickliffe had told his lawyer he’d lost 17kg during the first eight days of his hunger strike.

The 77-year-old was transferred to Waikato Hospital on Monday, with what his legal team said was suspected kidney failure.

“We know that he has impaired kidney function – he reported this on Saturday following a medical checkup,” a member of Wickliffe’s legal team told the Herald on Monday.

His hearing was also brought forward to today, having previously been scheduled for April 3.

The Parole Board told the Herald it reviewed Wickliffe’s conditions and made changes, including the removal of electronic monitoring.

The full written decision from the hearing will be released in about 10 days.

His team today confirmed he had ended his 16-day hunger strike.

