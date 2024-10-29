”Which he, quite frankly, deserves in my opinion.”

Newman called the crime “beyond despicable” and said the community was “outraged”.

”The person who has been committing this offence needs to be identified and apprehended for the safety of the community and frankly for the safety of that person because he is in some danger, I suspect.”

Newman said he was “very disappointed” schools had not been warned of the risk so they could be extra vigilant and inform their communities.

Police said the child was playing in the park when she was approached by an unknown man who offered to walk her home about 8pm on Friday.

“This man has then indecently assaulted her in nearby bushes. The child has screamed for help, and the man fled the scene.”

Everglade Primary School principal John Robinson said their school is anxious while the offender remains at large.

Robinson said he first learned of the incident when media reports came out yesterday and was not warned by police beforehand.

He was “surprised” that police did not mention the assault when they came to the school earlier this week to inquire about CCTV footage.

Robinson said he would send out advice for parents this morning to warn them of the potential danger and remind them how to keep their children safe.

“I’ve posted to staff saying just keep your ears open if you do hear something or someone does want to tell you if it is one of our own, we obviously want to support them.”

He said he had concerns for the children, particularly the young girls in his community.

“My main focus is that I hope the girl is recovering ... there’s a pretty high chance it is one of ours.”

BestStart Everglade Preschool said they were also not told about the incident by police and only learned what happened this morning when an anxious parent came in to drop their child off.

An education leader who also works nearby said they were shocked they were not warned about the danger.

”Please warn us… please warn the vulnerable.”

She said her daughter was attacked in a separate part of Auckland five years ago so the incident “hit home for her”.

This morning police said investigations were continuing to find the offender.

Yesterday they were appealing for information from the public and asking for any CCTV footage that covers Aronia Way, Everglade Drive, Keri Anne Place and Correa Court.

A neighbour called the police after hearing the child’s screams, but police were unable to locate the man.

Police said the victim is being cared for by their family and supported by police.

They want to hear from several people who were in Aronia Park, which is on the corner of Everglade Drive and Aronia Way, at the time of the assault.

They are asking anyone who has information to update them online now or call 105 referencing 241025/7415.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have been approached for comment.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

