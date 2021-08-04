Pregnant mother shattered by brazen beach burglary in Waitarere

A Waitarere Beach family have been "robbed of everything".

A Waitarere Beach family have been "robbed of everything".

A brazen burglary yesterday has left a Waitarere beach couple - who are expecting a baby any day - scared in their own home.

The couple, who wanted to protect their identity, were robbed of "everything" as thieves ransacked their home of an estimated $13,000 worth of goods.

Police have been informed.

The young mother was 35 weeks pregnant and under specialist care as her pregnancy was "high-risk". She had been in and out of hospital during the past two weeks, and was only home again last Friday.

They have a toddler in tow.

A family contact said items taken were nappy bags, toys and baby clothes including merino woollen hats, booties, mittens, baby blankets, dummies, bathing items and a couple of stretch-and-grows.

"They have been robbed of everything that was of value to them," she said.

Even a bag she had prepared for hospital bag with maternity items was taken. The thieves also took meat from the freezer and food from the fridge, and spare keys to vehicles.

Other items taken were shoes, jewellery, electronic games, televisions, phone chargers.

The family contact said none of the items were insured.

"They were focused on [her] health and her baby's health and didn't think of looking at insurance again. I don't think they could afford it at the time," they said.

"They worked hard and paid for a lot of stuff on after pay to get prepared for the baby. They are absolutely devastated. To them, it's all they had."

"[She] is too scared to be left alone at home by herself while her partner works, especially being heavily pregnant."

An original social media post highlighting the burglary had been removed.

"[She] feels so sad, overwhelmed and embarrassed and doesn't want to be a charity case or feel people have to donate. She doesn't want to look like she's looking for free stuff."

Police confirmed a report of a burglary to a Waitarere beach property late yesterday evening.

While police have no information to suggest an increase in reported burglaries in the Waitarere beach area, they encouraged anyone experiencing property-related burglaries or thefts to ensure they report them to police.

"If it is happening now, contact police on 111. If it has already happened, call us via 105."