“We are ensuring the victims are being provided with support,” said the spokesperson.

An investigation was ongoing and a scene examination was being carried out today.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a multimillion-dollar mansion in Auckland’s upmarket Mission Bay. Photo / Ben Dickens

The Herald understands the home is owned by former NBR rich-listers Barry and Diane Rissetto.

The Selwyn Ave property has a rateable value of $13.2m according to oneroof.co.nz

Police are asking anyone with information to call 105 and reference number 241122/5301.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

