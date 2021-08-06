Police hunting knife-wielding man after terrifying daylight robbery

Police still on hunt for man who robbed store in Māngere. Video / Police Ten 7

A terrified shopkeeper has described the moment she realised a man who had just walked into her shop was wielding a knife.

"I was scared and panicked. I just closed my eyes. I thought he was going to kill me."

The woman works at the HM Cafe at the Māngere Town Centre in South Auckland.

On Monday, May 10 - the day after Mother's Day - she was working her shift when the man, wearing a blue hooded jersey and an army camouflage jacket, entered the cafe about 2pm.

"He came in and he was asking something - I thought it was about the doughnuts," she said.

"Then he pulled the knife out and he said: 'Give me the money. Open the till and give me the money'."

CCTV security footage shows him pointing the large kitchen carving knife at the woman behind the counter, as he appears to be telling her to open the till.

The staff member, however, does not react and so the man quickly gets behind the counter in a bid to pry open the till himself.

Police are hunting a man involved in an armed robbery in Māngere. Image / NZ Police

When he fails, he goes back around the front of the counter and rips the till clean from the counter - running out of the store with the chord trailing behind him.

The incident and the CCTV footage was featured on last night's Police Ten 7 television programme.

Police continue to hunt the man almost three months after the event and say he needs to be brought to justice.

Officers said the woman working at the time has struggled since the incident and found it difficult to return to work.

Several cameras around the town centre capture the man running through the carpark - still holding tight on to the stolen till - before he is seen running down an alleyway.

The alleyway goes down towards Windrush Close and Cape Rd.

Police are hunting this man, who was captured on CCTV wielding a knife before stealing a till at a shop at the Māngere Town Centre. Image / NZ Police

Images of the man also show him about 15 to 20 minutes earlier; walking around the shopping centre and going into one of the mall's bathrooms.

Authorities acknowledged how dangerous it was for him to be walking around the shopping centre with a carving knife "looking for trouble".

Police are appealing to anyone who may recognise him to come forward and contact police immediately.

Detective David Fox, of the Counties Manukau CIB, said it was important to get the man - described as about 175cm - off the streets.

"He's holding a large kitchen knife, which would've been terrifying for the victim.

"Someone at home is going to know who this guy is. This is a strong community and we need their help to catch this guy."

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111