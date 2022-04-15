Police were alerted to Ethan Fischer's operation after they found a mobile phone in a car which was involved in an accident. Photo / 123rf

A car accident led to a full police investigation of an Invercargill drug trafficker who was later caught with more than 50g of methamphetamine and $12,595 when his property was searched by police.

Ethan Fischer (29) appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips for sentence in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday on five charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, one being a joint charge, and five charges of supplying methamphetamine, all on September 10, 2020.

Police were alerted to Fischer's operation after they found a mobile phone in a car that was involved in an accident. As a result, search warrants were sought for both his phone and his home.

The phone revealed several drug-dealing communications, including arranging to pick up drugs from throughout the country and offering methamphetamine for sale.

"The summary indicates that he was involved in trafficking of the drug to a major extent," Judge Phillips said.

When police executed a search warrant at an Invercargill Airbnb property, they found the cash and 52.17g of methamphetamine.

In his submissions, counsel Bill Dawkins said Fischer's drug dealing came about from his addiction but he was making attempts to counter that and had already started on a drug rehabilitation programme while in custody.

Dawkins questioned the correctness of a probation report writer who described Fischer's extensive efforts to seek help to rehabilitate himself as seriously or significantly motivated by a lesser sentence, saying it could be the defendant's motivation was genuine.

Crown solicitor Mary-Jane Thomas said it was hard to see Fischer's life being anything other than one of constant criminal behaviour unless he dealt with his addictions.

Judge Phillips said Fischer had previous convictions, including possession of methamphetamine for supply in August 2019.

He had had various opportunities to get help with addiction but blamed lack of communication with probation services and Covid-19 for not being able to engage earlier.

"I do not accept what he says is a reason for him not partaking in what was being offered by Probation.

"It could appear that his reaction to being given the opportunity to obtain rehabilitation was rejected by him. He now says he wants to attempt to complete the rehabilitation process.

"The Probation report, and indeed a member of Department of Corrections staff with the prison, suggest this is pre-sentence motivation."

While Fischer was a recidivist offender and addiction was part of his motivation, greed was also a motivation in such offending, Judge Phillips said.

Fischer was sentenced to 34 months in jail and had $12,453.84 in outstanding fines remitted.