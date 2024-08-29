WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

The murder trial of Philip Polkinghorne, the Remuera eye surgeon accused of killing his wife Pauline Hanna and staging the scene to look like a suicide, is resuming after an unscheduled break with the defence set to open its case.

After a couple of false starts it appears the Crown will close its case this morning before the defence opens.

The trial did not go ahead yesterday after Polkinghorne’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, requested additional time to prepare for his opening.

Through cross-examination of Crown witnesses, Mansfield has indicated he’ll call several expert witnesses for the defence, including IT and electricity specialists, and the defence’s own pathologist, who concluded Hanna died after hanging herself.

He has yet to signal to the jury whether he will put his client in the witness box.

Jurors in the High Court at Auckland have now sat through nearly five straight weeks of testimony, with the Crown having called its final witness.

Jun Lee, a digital forensic analyst and civilian police employee, was called at the last minute on Wednesday to rebut a revelation by the defence that Hanna’s phone had logged two interactions around 4am on the morning of her death. Polkinghorne’s 111 call reporting her death was about four hours later.

Jurors were left with the impression that the 4.04 and 4.05am logs were indications that Hanna’s iPhone had been used at that time to draft two messages – one to her husband and another to the teen daughter of a friend. If that was the case, the iMessage texts were deleted before they were sent and their contents are unknown, Mansfield suggested on Tuesday as Detective Andrew Reeves sat in the witness box for a third day.

The defence implied the messages could have been aborted goodbye notes as she contemplated suicide. If jurors decide the evidence is sufficient to conclude that Hanna was on the phone at 4am, it will significantly reduce the timeframe for when she died.

When asked about the logs on Tuesday, Reeves suggested there might be alternative explanations. Polkinghorne knew his wife’s pin code, he pointed out. But Reeves said most questions about the log entries would be best directed at an IT expert.

Lee, the expert, was adamant the defence was flat wrong in its interpretation of the data.

“It just runs in the background,” he said. “I have checked. There was no user interaction of the phone at all.”

Lee explained that iPhones frequently run checks of other iPhone users on a person’s contact list – verifying their authenticity in an effort to protect against phishing scams. Doing so will create a log. But if someone was to use iMessaging, even if to draft a note that was deleted before it was sent, there would be “heaps of logs” to make it evident.

Hanna’s phone, he said, had no logs indicating that it had been turned on or even picked up around that time.

Mansfield asked if such logs are sometimes omitted when extracting data from a phone for analysis. Lee insisted that wasn’t the case.

“It’s fairly straightforward,” the witness said. “We deal with this every single day.”

The trial ended early on Wednesday so Mansfield could consult with his own tech expert in Australia before finishing Lee’s cross-examination this morning. He sought extra time yesterday for his preparations, which meant the trial didn’t go ahead.

Once the cross-examination is completed all eyes will turn to the defence.

Mansfield briefly addressed the jury with an opening statement at the start of the trial but he will have an opportunity today to give a more fulsome outline of the defence case before the first of Polkinghorne’s witnesses are called.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

The Herald will be covering the case in a daily podcast, Accused: The Polkinghorne Trial. You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, through The Front Page feed, or wherever you get your podcasts.