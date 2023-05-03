Police at the scene of an alleged murder in Onerahi on October 28, last year. Photo / NZME

A third person has appeared in court in connection with the alleged murder of an Onerahi man last year.

The 36-year-old - whose name is currently suppressed - was due for sentence on a number of possession and supply of methamphetamine charges, however, two new charges were laid on him when he appeared on Wednesday.

Those new charges are accessory after the fact to murder and unlawfully carrying a firearm and are linked to the death of 56-year-old, Bob Kleiman, who was found dead at an Edge St property in October 2022.

On Wednesday, before Judge Philip Rzepecky, he entered not-guilty pleas to both charges and elected trial by jury.

His matters were sent to the Whangārei High Court to run alongside two co-offenders, 43-year-old, Ike Wellington Kingi and 32-year-old, Leonie Farrell.

It is alleged, the man was in possession of a .22 Rossi Rifle and disposed of a firearm on behalf of the main offender in the case, Kingi.

Kingi is charged with the murder of Kleiman and Flavell has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Kingi and Farrell are due to stand trial in June 2024.

The new offender was remanded in custody and will appear on May 19 at a High Court callover alongside Kingi and Farrell.