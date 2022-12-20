Police at the Edge St property, in Onerahi, after the body of Bob Kleiman was discovered. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A woman has been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing police investigation into the death of a Whangārei man whose body was discovered in an Onerahi house.

Bob Kleiman, 56, was found dead inside an Edge St property on October 27. After which, police were quick to launch a homicide inquiry.

Whangārei fisherman Ike Wellington Kingi is accused of killing Kleiman. The 42-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to one count of murder when he appeared in the High Court on November 11.

Kingi will next appear in February, and his trial has been scheduled for three weeks, in June 2024.

Police announced today they had arrested and charged a second person - a 32-year-old woman - as part of their investigation into Kleiman’s death.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei/Kaipara Area Investigations Manager, said the woman has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank the community for their assistance throughout this investigation.”