Man who died in Onerahi homicide named by police

Police at the scene of the homicide in Onerahi last week. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police have named the man who died in an alleged homicide in Onerahi last week.

He was Bob Kleiman, 56, of Whangārei.



Police said the investigation into his death was ongoing.

Kleiman's body was found on Thursday, October 27, at a residential address on Edge St.

A 42-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, has been arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared in Whangārei District Court on Monday and entered no plea.

Following the arrest, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell of Whangārei CIB said police were still appealing to the public to come forward with any information to assist their inquiries.

She asked anyone with information who had not yet spoken to police to contact them on the 105 phone service or online, referencing file number 221027/5890.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.