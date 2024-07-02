At the time of the incident, Thomson was navigating through open waters at approximately 20.5 knots as he ploughed into the ferry’s wheelhouse causing injuries to several of the 19 passengers aboard.

The ferry ran a regular route between Paihia and Russell and its skipper Bill Elliott noticed the boat approaching only moments before the collision.

One passenger was thrown overboard and Elliott was airlifted to Auckland suffering a heart attack and significant spinal injuries.

Following the collision, Thomson promptly took action to assist, including alerting emergency services and rescuing a ferry passenger who had fallen overboard.

Thomson fully co-operated with Maritime New Zealand’s investigation and promptly pleaded guilty to charges stemming from operating the Onepoto in a manner that posed undue risk under maritime law.

Russell ferry owner and skipper Bill Elliott with two of his grandchildren. Photo / Supplied

Manager of general regulatory operations for Maritime New Zealand, Jason Lunjevich described the incident as serious and entirely preventable.

“Our thoughts are with the Waitere’s skipper, passengers, and their families, as well as all others affected by this unfortunate event.

“Had the skipper of the Onepoto maintained proper vigilance and adjusted his speed appropriately while addressing the alarm, this collision and resulting injuries could have been avoided.”

Elliott is now paralysed from the chest down and in need of 24-hour care.

Lunjevich acknowledged Thomson’s expression of remorse and his proactive acceptance of responsibility throughout the investigation and emphasised the importance of vigilance for all boat operators to prevent such incidents.

“The message for other skippers is, it is your responsibility to stay alert for other boats, craft, swimmers and hazards. Staying alert and keeping a look out prevents collisions and the consequences that they can cause.”

He also commended the swift response and collaboration of local emergency services, the harbourmaster, commercial maritime operators, and bystanders, all of whom played crucial roles in ensuring the safe and efficient rescue of ferry passengers.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











