Robinson and his associate followed the man as he left the bar and asked him for a ride home, which he reluctantly agreed to.

As they drove, the pair ordered the man to stop. Robinson’s associate got out of the back seat, opened the driver’s door and took the keys from the ignition. The car started to roll backward.

Robinson punched the victim in the head with a closed fist up to 18 times while trying to grab the man’s phone and wallet, containing $1900 in cash. The car continued to roll down the street, hitting another car before finally coming to a stop.

The pair fled with Robinson taking the man’s phone and wallet. As the victim chased Robinson down the road, the associate returned and the pair kicked the man as he cowered on the ground.

Earlier that same month, Robinson was part of a group who got into a fight with another group outside a Palmerston North pub.

During the fight, Robinson’s group turned their attention to one of the opposing group, kicking and punching the man. Robinson kicked the man twice in the head as he lay on the ground, before fleeing.

In September, Robinson was seen driving dangerously. He failed to take corners, collided with the kerb, overtook a truck, drove on the wrong side of the road and ran a red light at a busy intersection.

With little regard for other road users, the court heard he reached speeds of 150km/h in a 50km/h zone. Because of the speed and wet roads, police abandoned the pursuit.

Robinson was also found with a loaded sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in the boot of a car.

The court heard Robinson’s victims had expressed shock at the lack of reasons for the attacks, with Judge Tania Warburton noting they were strangers, in one case trying to help him by driving him home.

One victim was left with a broken tooth, nose and swelling to his head, another had bruising to his face and body.

Both had been forced to take time off work.

Judge: ‘Your upbringing has led to your offending’

In sentencing Robinson, Judge Warburton noted his exposure to drugs and violence at a young age had led to his offending.

Robinson spent his youth in and out of boys' homes and youth justice facilities.

At 10, his father gave him cannabis to sell at school. At 12, he tried methamphetamine and joined the Nomads, becoming a fully patched member by age 17.

Now aged 19, he is addicted to methamphetamine.

Robinson’s lawyer Sean Clarke said his client had been upfront that methamphetamine addiction was a big factor in the offending.

He urged the judge to reduce the sentence to one that would allow for an adjournment to explore the possibility of residential rehabilitation.

“Everyone accepts that residential rehabilitation is needed for Mr Robinson to make sure he can get on top of his methamphetamine issues and come out and reach his full potential,” he said.

Clarke said if an adjournment were granted, he would look at other rehabilitation options.

Luke Claasen, for the Crown, said the discounts available didn’t warrant a non-custodial sentence. There also wasn’t a suitable address for him to live at.

“Prison is the only option today,” he told the court.

Taking into account the aggravating and mitigating factors, Judge Warburton declined to grant the adjournment.

She said while Robinson had pleaded guilty, he hadn’t shown genuine remorse for his offending, some of which he had committed while on bail.

On charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of explosives, injuring with intent to injure, assault with intent to injure, aggravated assault, dangerous driving and failing to stop, Robinson was jailed for two years and four months.

The judge ordered her sentencing notes and the alcohol and drug report to be referred to the Parole Board.

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.