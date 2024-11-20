“Just the mention of his name gets you very upset, gets you very angry,” Judge Gregory Hikaka said to Matthews at her sentencing in New Plymouth District Court today.

“When that happened you undid your seatbelt, leaned forward, grabbed your aunty by her hair and put your arm around her neck.”

Matthews then punched her 10 times in the head as her aunt tried to shield herself from the attack with her hands.

She also scratched around her aunt’s head and hands before her father got her out of the vehicle.

Her aunt then drove off.

At the time, Matthews said she deserved it but has since come to appreciate how supportive her aunt had been of her through the years.

The pair took part in a successful restorative justice conference, during which Matthews apologised and expressed genuine remorse.

In a statement to the court, the aunty, in her 60s, said she suffered bruising to her head and hands, as well as cuts from Matthews' nails as a result of the attack.

She said she wanted to help her niece but emphasised that the violent act was not okay.

“I have only ever tried to help her so I was upset that she hurt me like that.”

She hoped Matthews would receive the support she needed, which Judge Hikaka said was moving.

A pre-sentence report assessed Matthews as a moderate risk of harm but a low risk of reoffending.

Judge Hikaka adopted the report’s recommended sentence of 18 months of intensive supervision on the admitted charge of assault with intent to injure.

He said Matthews needed to recognise her triggers and commit to managing them, and the sentence would assist her in doing that.

Judge Hikaka warned there would be times when Matthews' ex was mentioned and that there would be consequences if there was a further display of violence.

“It’s an area that is obviously a challenge for you, it’s an area that everyone wants you to manage but better moving forward.”

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.