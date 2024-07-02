Suppression has now lapsed for an accountant from West Auckland who was charged with murder last month after a man was hit and killed by a car.
Massey resident Elizabeth Lynn Smith, 40, abandoned her interim suppression request today as she appeared for the first time in the dock in the High Court at Auckland.
Justice Mathew Downs set a trial date for September next year.
She had previously pleaded not guilty to murder in Waitakere District Court last month before the case was transferred, as are all murder and manslaughter allegations, to the High Court.
Police were called to the scene of Moire Rd in Massey about 11.20pm on June 13, where they found the body of father-of-three Dean Fifield.