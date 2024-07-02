Auckland resident Dean Fifield was fatally struck by a car in Massey in June 2024. Elizabeth Lynn Smith has been charged with murder. Photo / Supplied

“Despite efforts from first responders, the man sadly died at the scene,” Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said at the time, adding that Smith and Fifield were known to each other. “As such, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

Fifield described himself online as an avid amateur athlete with a background and passion for nutrition and food science.

“I believe you are what you eat, which reflects on happiness and wellbeing in our communities, providing the well-being to be and perform to everyone’s best,” he wrote on his LinkedInprofile. “Developing tasty consumer demanding healthy products which bump off the junk food products is one of my next big goals.”

Auckland accountant Elizabeth Lynn Smith appears in the High Court at Auckland, charged with the June 2024 murder of Dean Fifield in Massey.

In online tributes after his death, friends described him has “a lovely chap” and “a force to be reckoned with”.

“A big heart, you couldn´t help but want to help anyone that you passed paths with,” one person wrote.

Smith’s case will be called again in September.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.