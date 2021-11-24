Mum of slain Auckland police officer Matthew Hunt calls for NZ to follow UK with harsher penalties for cop-killers

9 July 2020. Police performed the haka "Ko Te Uru Pounamu" for slain police officer Constable Matthew Hunt at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald

Mandatory life sentences for those who kill an emergency worker in the course of their duty will be introduced in the UK - and the mother of murdered police officer Matthew Hunt is urging New Zealand's lawmakers to do the same.

Constable Hunt was shot dead on June 19 last year while he was undertaking a routine traffic stop.

His colleague was also shot several times but managed to get away and survived the attack.

Diane Hunt, mother of slain constable Matthew Hunt, is supported by family as she reads a statement after Eli Epiha admitted a charge of murder. Photo / NZH

Eli Epiha pleaded guilty to Hunt's murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Following the brutal crime, which shook the police force and horrified the community and country, Hunt's mother started a campaign to get harsher penalties for offenders who kill police officers.

Diane Hunt launched a petition - on what would have been her son's 29th birthday - calling for the Government to refuse parole for all offenders jailed for killing police officers.

The grieving mother said the current laws "do not adequately condemn" the slaying of police on duty.

Currently, a person convicted of murder becomes eligible for parole after 10 years - or after their court-imposed minimum non-parole period ends.

However Diane Hunt hopes to see a law change that would keep anyone convicted of

murdering a police officer in prison for life.

She said the introduction of Harper's Law in the UK which was announced yesterday showed that more could be done to denounce and deter those seeking to harm or kill frontline police.

The UK law is named after Constable Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

His widow Lissie and wider family embarked on a "tireless" campaign for the law which requires mandatory life sentences for anyone convicted of killing an emergency worker while committing a crime.

Andrew Harper, on his wedding day, was a UK police officer killed in the line of duty. Photo / Facebook

Diane Hunt's petition asks for an amendment to the New Zealand Sentencing Act 2002 and Parole Act 2002 to automatically decline eligibility for offenders convicted of the murder of police officers.

The petition was signed by 39,286 Kiwis and is due to be put in front of the Select Committee early in 2022.

Diane Hunt said she was encouraged by the decision in the UK to change the law.

"I want to congratulate Lissie Harper and the Thames Valley Police Federation for their unwavering campaign in Andrew's memory to ensure that emergency workers in the UK are given a layer of protection through law," she said.

"And I want to recognise the precarious position emergency workers put themselves in on a day to day basis to keep the general public safe."

She was adamant that anyone who took the life of a police officer on duty in New Zealand should "lose the right of parole".

"The willingness of offenders to use deadly force against police has grown immensely over the past few years," Diane Hunt told the Herald.

Constable Matthew Hunt is the 33rd police officer killed in the line of duty in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

"There needs to be a clear understanding that deadly violence against police officers is unacceptable and will incur the loss of freedom by the offenders."

Andrew Harper and Matthew Hunt were both 28 when they were killed.

Harper was responding to a 999 call about a burglary in progress and theft of a quad bike when he was killed.

As he ran after a suspect he became caught in a strap that had been used to tow the bike.

The young police officer was dragged behind the offenders' vehicle for almost 2km before he became disentangled.

Harper was found soon after on the road by his colleagues who tried desperately to save his life.

Tragically he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three offenders were convicted of Harper's manslaughter and received prison sentences of between 13 and 19 years.

An appeal by the Attorney General to increase their time behind bars was rejected.

Under Harper's law, which will be introduced "as soon as possible', anyone who commits the manslaughter of an emergency worker on duty – including police, prison officers, firefighters and paramedics – while carrying out another crime will be handed a mandatory life sentence.

Only in "truly exceptional circumstances" can the sentence be lessened.

In the UK courts must already impose life sentences for murder, with a whole-life order being the starting point if the victim is a police officer.

"We are going to pass into law mandatory life sentences for those who unlawfully kill an emergency worker in the course of their duty," Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said yesterday.

"This government is on the side of victims and their families and we want our emergency services to know that we'll always have their back."

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said Harper's killing was "shocking".

"As well as a committed police officer, he was a husband and a son.

"I am proud to be able to honour Andrew's life by introducing Harper's Law.

Harper's wife Lissie has successfully campaigned in the UK to have cop killers locked up for life. Photo / Thames Valley Police Federation

"Those who seek to harm our emergency service workers represent the very worst of humanity and it is right that future killers be stripped of the freedom to walk our streets with a life sentence."

Lissie Harper, who was commended by lawmakers for her determination, said emergency services workers "require extra protection".

"I know all too well how they are put at risk and into the depths of danger on a regular basis on behalf of society," she said.

"That protection is what Harper's Law will provide and I am delighted that it will soon become a reality… I know Andrew would be proud to see Harper's Law reach this important milestone."

The UK government also plans to double the maximum penalty for anyone who assaults police, prison officers, firefighters and paramedics to two years' imprisonment.

DEATH ON DUTY - THE 33 POLICE OFFICERS KILLED IN NZ

The officers are:

Constable Matthew Hunt, June 2020

Senior Constable Len Snee, May 2009

Sergeant Don Wilkinson, September 2008

Sergeant Derek Wootton, July 2008

Detective Constable Duncan Taylor, July 2002

Constable Lester Murray Stretch, May 1999

Constable Glenn McKibbin, April 1996

Sergeant Stewart Guthrie, November 1990

Senior Constable Peter Umbers, May 1990

Traffic Officer Robin Dudding, April 1986

Traffic Officer Barry Gibson, June 1977

Constable Peter Murphy, September 1976

Sergeant Gilbert Peter Arcus, February 1970

Detective Constable Ronald Bernard Hill, May 1969

Constable Donald Stokes, August 1966

Constable Bryan Schultz, February 1963

Constable James Richardson, February 1963

Detective Inspector Wallace Chalmers, January 1963

Constable Louis Hekenui (Heke) Bidois, May 1956

Sergeant William Shore Hughes, May 1951

Traffic Officer John Kehoe, January 1949

Constable Edward Best, October 1941

Constable Percy Tulloch, October 1941

Constable Frederick Jordan, October 1941

Sergeant William Cooper, October 1941

Constable James Butler, January 1938

Constable Thomas Heeps, October 1934

Constable James Dorgan, August 1921

Constable Vivian Dudding, October 1919

Constable John Doyle, February 1913

Sergeant John Patrick Hackett McGuire, April 1910

Constable Neil McLeod, July 1890