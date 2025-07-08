Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Mt Eden prison murder-accused, victim both known to mental health services

RNZ
6 mins to read

The man died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility last month. Photo / File

The man died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility last month. Photo / File

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

The Mt Eden prisoner killed last month and the cellmate who has been accused of his murder were both known to mental health services, it can be revealed.

The victim’s father says he wants to know how the two men came to share a cell.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime