Christchurch murder victim’s family say she would still be alive if killer’s deadly past was known

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
With suppression lifted, the Herald can now report that long-term mental health patient Elliot Cameron killed his brother decades before killing Christchurch woman Faye Phelps.

If Frances “Faye” Phelps knew her gardener Elliot Cameron was a mental health patient who shot his brother dead in bed 50 years ago, she never would have allowed him in her home.

The 83-year-old’s family say she should have been told about Cameron’s violent past - but for at least 10 years, nobody who knew of his background said a word.

