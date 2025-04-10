She told the Herald about the “devastating” impact Cameron’s violent actions had on her family.
“It still feels surreal and it is hard to get our heads around what has happened,” she said.
“We miss Mum terribly. Our lives are not the same any more. For example, whenever I go about my daily life, someone will inevitably say something. It’s not like a normal death where not everybody knows.
“People have also been talking about it. Not that I blame them, people are shocked and want answers and so it’s natural they will talk.
“But it has led to misinformation about her death circulating, which has been upsetting for those that knew her.”
It was “hard to escape” the nature of her mother’s death and “live a normal life” again.
“I kind of dread going to things or seeing people I haven’t seen since it happened as I know someone will say something and so it’s really hard to get a sense of normality back in your life,” she explained.
“I’m a very private person and I know now I will always be ‘the woman whose mother was murdered’ to some people. So my identity has been forever altered as well and an aspect of my privacy taken away.”
Karen said her mother’s most special quality was her kindness and compassion for other people.
“She was always thinking about others and wanting to help them in any way she could. She donated a great deal of money to charity, for example - I didn’t realise how much until I stumbled upon all the receipts after she passed away.
“She visited people in prison to share her faith, supported people at her church and was always willing to lend an ear to someone who needed advice.
“She was a dedicated Christian, so I’d say Jesus was her main ‘hobby’, especially as she got older. She went to church every Sunday, a church craft group every week and spent time every morning and evening praying and reading her Bible. She loved Radio Rhema and it would be going in every room in the house.”
“They were good parents – fair, kind, good providers,” Karen remembered.
“We had a lot of pets – guinea pigs, rabbits, cats, dogs, chickens, a parrot called Oscar, who is still alive. I remember someone coming up to our house one day and commenting it was like The Good Life [the 70s TV show], where people lived in a self-sustained way. We had a big glasshouse and garden where Dad grew all our food.
“Mum was always a supporter of my hobbies growing up. I remember she would drive me to a different activity every night of the week. When I did ballet, she made my tutu and did a beautiful job and would drive me to lessons and sit in the car waiting for me for a couple of hours.
“In her younger years, she was a good knitter and made us leg-warmers and fingerless gloves when they were in fashion. She also made beautiful novelty cakes for our birthdays as children.”
Karen had memories of many “great Kiwi camping holidays” in the family caravan.
“Mum was also a savvy businesswoman and always had some sort of job – receptionist for New Brighton Medical Centre, working in an antiques store and sold products around the hill, such as Rawleighs.
“In fact, she passed her Rawleighs round onto me when I was at university and that’s how I partly earned my way through uni. It taught me business skills that have set me up for life.
“I also remember she taught us how to manage money. If we wanted to buy a toy, for example, as children she would buy it then have a little book where she’d note down our payments and we’d have to pay it off each week from our pocket money before we could have it. It was a great skill to learn.”
She said the most important lesson her mother taught her was “acceptance, forgiveness and love”.
“I know she would have accepted what happened to her and I know she would have forgiven [Cameron].”
Karen wanted people to remember her mother for the person she was - not as a victim.
“As a kind and generous soul, a private woman who didn’t realise how respected she was by so many.”
Phelps is survived by Karen and her brother Grant. Her first child, Angela, was stillborn after a full-term pregnancy.
Karen said that, at the time, stillborn babies did not have a funeral or a grave and her mother “never even had the opportunity to see or hold Angela”.
“In more recent years [she] had found the site of Angela’s remains and one of her last wishes was for her ... to be remembered in a family burial plot.”
