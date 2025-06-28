The man’s next of kin had been notified.

Dion Paki, Mt Eden Corrections Facility general manager, earlier said Corrections would also carry out a full investigation and “will ensure all evidence is provided to police”.

“As the prisoner was in a double-bunked cell, the second prisoner who was residing in the cell has been moved to a single cell,” Paki said.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to everyone impacted at this difficult time.

Photo / Steven McNicholl

“We acknowledge this will be distressing for staff and other prisoners in the unit and we are providing people with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

All deaths in custody are referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of the cause of death.

An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out.