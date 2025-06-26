Two Mongols associates have been sentenced after a man was beaten, had his ute keys taken from him and was forced to sign the vehicle over to the gang. Photo / George Heard
A man invited to the Mongols’ pad for a drink was later beaten, had his ute keys taken from him and was forced to sign the vehicle over to the gang.
He signed the paperwork under duress after he was told the only alternative was for him to cough up$14,000.
This week, the Christchurch District Court heard the man was at Mongols associate Benjamin Moody’s house in Christchurch on March 9 last year when Moody suggested they go to the motorcycle gang’s clubhouse in Burnham.
When the pair arrived around 5pm, former Mongols prospect Steve Graham Taylor was working the bar at the pad.
Moody, when speaking with officers, admitted he had assaulted him but said he had nothing to do with taking his ute.
In court, Moody faced charges of assault and conversion of a motor vehicle in relation to the incident, and separate charges of reckless driving, failing to stop and driving contrary to an alcohol interlock licence.
Taylor was charged with conversion of a motor vehicle, and also faced unrelated charges of possession of an offensive weapon and driving while disqualified.
Judge Tom Gilbert described the ute ordeal as a traumatic experience for the man.
“This was a very nasty incident; there could have been a more serious charge,” he said.
The court heard the man sustained black eyes, bruising to his nose, face and head, cuts to his lip and the inside of his mouth, scraped knees, bruising and scrapes to his hands, and a bump on the back of his head.
Judge Gilbert said Taylor’s involvement was less than Moody’s and noted Taylor had since left the gang and was an engaged father.
He sentenced him to 10 months’ home detention while Moody was jailed for 21 months.
