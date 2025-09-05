She did not believe it was Phillips who stole the bike, but rather one of the contractors or other people who had passed through.

Another local was asked if they believed Phillips was behind other crimes in the area, like the killing and butchering of a bull. They responded that it “could have been anyone”.

CCTV footage released by police is believed to show Marokopa man Tom Phillips and one of his children breaking into a building in Piopio.

Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter told the Herald he “had to love a reporter’s tenacity in hunting for a story where there really isn’t one there”.

“I myself am a farmer and we have to be constantly diligent when it comes to protecting our assets on farm.”

He said farmers typically took note of unusual vehicle activity in the area and made sure keys to bikes and other vehicles were removed and hidden from public view.

The footage revealed last week shows a man police believe to be Phillips, and one of his children, targeting a back entrance of the Piopio Superette, which is covered with metal bars.

The child’s face is concealed by a piece of fabric stuck under their cap. The man has his hood pulled up, the cords drawn tightly to hide his face.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders said Phillips faced charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“At the heart of this are three children who have been away from their home for four years. Their well-being is our main focus.”

Jayda Phillips , Ember Phillips and Maverick Callum-Phillips. The three children and their father, Tom Phillips, have been missing since December 2021. Photo / NZ Police

Jayda, Maverick and Ember were 8, 7 and 5 when they went into hiding. They are now 12, 10 and 9.