Police are set to reveal the latest in their investigation into the disappearance of fugitive Tom Phillips and his three children after he was filmed with a child during a suspected grocery store break-in.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders held a press conference in Hamilton this morning. A livestream is at the top of this article.

This morning, police released fresh footage of Marokopa father Tom Phillips and one of his children after an alleged burglary on Wednesday.

In this morning’s press conference, Saunders said they were still analysing the CCTV and comparing it to previous footage, but he is “confident” it was Phillips. They are still trying to work out which child it was.

Saunders said police were investigating any connection to Phillips, but the store is one he’s believed to have targeted, unsuccessfully, in November 2023.

He did not have a full list of everything taken from the supperette but earlier said they left with “a number of general grocery items”.

Saunders said they were “considering what the burglary actually means”.

“We’re looking at, does it mean he’s potentially had a falling out with who’s helping him? Or is he just that brazen and confident that he’s quite happy to come out at night and commit a burglary?”

He said no one had come forward with sightings. But he put a plea to anyone travelling in the area to report sightings of a quad bike on the road.

“Our focus is the children,” said Saunders.

“Every time we get new information or something like this happens, we re-evaluate and go, well, what does this mean for the investigation? In terms of searching specific areas, we do have concerns around the risk Tom poses.”

He said he was not looking at bringing an elevated response like the SAS at the stage, considering the possible risk Phillips poses.

“This will take as long as it takes. Our focus is to bring those children out safely. We’re not going to get into a confrontation situation.”

He said they still want to speak to anyone who is helping him, or has helped him previously.

“We want them to sit down with us and work out how we can get those children out safely,” Saunders said.

He said no one had come forward so far.

The officer said the fact that Phillips had targeted the store twice did not give any clearer idea of where he is hiding out.

Police released the footage today.

Saunders said Phillips “seemed very comfortable” and spent 14 minutes in the area doing recon before the burglary was committed.

“And, yes, it certainly appears they’re looking at the cameras, but as you’ll see, they’re covered.”

Saunders said the investigation is looking closely into where the quad bike travelled to after the burglary.

On the “risk” Phillips posed, Saunders said you only needed to look into the extensive list of charges he is facing.

“Well, if you go back and look at the current charges he’s facing that was a serious violence offence committed with firearms, where a member of the public attempted to tackle him and was shot at.”

Saunders added: “Our concern is that Tom will pose a risk to anyone that tries to stop the way he’s living his lifestyle with his children. That’s a concern of ours, certainly.”

The footage shows the man, assumed to be Phillips, and one of his children, targeting a back entrance of the Piopio Superette, which is covered with metal bars.

The child’s face is concealed by a piece of fabric stuck under their cap. The man has his hood pulled up, the cords drawn tightly to hide his face.

The pair use headlamps to scout the side of the building, not straying far from their quad bike, parked nearby on Ruru St.

At several points, the child can be seen pointing at the shop’s rear door, a security camera, a window, and then looking up at the man, apparently in conversation with him.

Sparks fly as a power tool is used to break into the store.

The footage shows the pair returning to their quad bike with goods, and doing a U-turn before speeding off south down Ruru St in the direction of Aria.

The store allegedly targeted said it had not been broken into this week when approached by the Herald this morning.

A nearby cafe said it had no knowledge of the new Phillips sighting and had not been spoken to by police this week.

Saunders said Phillips faced a range of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“At the heart of this are three children who have been away from their home for four years. Their wellbeing is our main focus.”

Phillips and his three children disappeared from their family farm in Marokopa in December 2021. His immediate family have refused to give interviews for almost four years.

In a heartfelt plea earlier this month, his sister Rozzi reiterated that the family was still willing to help him.

“You’re very special to me. You’re my friend, as well as my brother, and I love you, and it’s okay.”

Phillips and the children were last seen in October 2024, when they were filmed by two pig hunters walking through Marokopa farmland.

This winter marks the family’s fourth in Waikato’s King Country bush.

Jayda, Maverick and Ember were aged 8, 7 and 5 at the time they went into hiding. They are now 12, 10 and 9.

Police believe Phillips is being helped to evade discovery and is probably receiving supplies from the outside world.

In June last year, a reward of $80,000 was offered for information about the family’s whereabouts.