“Police arrived on scene, and the alleged offender was immediately taken into custody.”

The worker suffered a “minor injury” and was treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

Locals reported on Facebook seeing a man running from the store, armed with a weapon.

A local store worker told the Herald that emergency services had been at the scene but most had left by 12pm, although one police car remained.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle at 11.29am. They referred all other questions to the police.

The spokesperson said charges are being considered.

