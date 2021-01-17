Man with five burglary convictions gets 11 months' home detention

A Dannevirke man was sentenced in Dannevirke District Court on Friday for burglary. Photo / File

Prison had to be the starting point for a man facing his fifth conviction for burglary Judge Jonathan Krebs said in Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

Jerry Sang Yum was also facing charges of breaching intensive supervision and breach of community work.

However, Judge Krebs said the breach of supervision charge arose after Sang Yum moved house.

"The breach of community work is more problematic as you were sentenced to 200 hours. But this is all overshadowed by the burglary charge."

Judge Krebs said Sang Yum had entered a home through an insecure window.

"You went through the homeowners' property and helped yourself to a number of items."

The court was told the property owner had calculated that Sang Yum stole items with a total value of $8970, however, reparation had been estimated at $5000 and a full reparation report was not available.

"You have a lengthy list of convictions and have four previous convictions for burglary. Prison has to be the starting point," Judge Krebs told Sang Yum.

He said Sang Yum's presentence report was helpful in parts and recommended home detention.

"People are entitled to have their homes treated with respect and to keep people like you out of them."

Judge Krebs said the starting point for sentencing was 20 months' prison for the burglary charge, two months on each of the breaches and he added six months because of the previous four charges.

"That makes a total of 30 months but because you pleaded guilty early on that earns a discount of 25 per cent, taking it down to 22 and a half months.

"I have thought about this and see that you have two children and twins on the way and have reconciled with your partner so I will sentence you to 11 months home detention."

Judge Krebs told Sang Yum he would cancel the sentence of community work and intensive supervision and impose a further two weeks home detention.

Sang Yum was ordered to pay $5000 reparation and ordered to undertake any programmes and counselling as directed and will face six months of post release conditions.