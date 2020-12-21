Man who killed Papakura security guard after stealing charity box can go home for Christmas

The Countdown security guard died after a teenager high on meth stole raisins and a charity box. Photo / Supplied

A man who stole a charity box and then killed a security guard has appeared in court again, less than two years after being sentenced for manslaughter.

Sydney Jayden Kokiri will be out of custody in time for Christmas, despite a crime spree he committed after the death of father-of-two Goran Milosavljevic.

Slain supermarket guard Goran Milosavljevic farewelled in Serbian memorial service. / Video by Brett Phibbs

Kokiri was 17 years old and high on meth when shoplifting at Papakura Countdown before the fatal incident in May 2018.

In March last year, he was sentenced to two years' jail for the Allied Security worker's manslaughter.

Kokiri was then allowed to apply for home detention.

But in July this year, Stuff reported he admitted 15 new charges including burglary, using a document for a pecuniary advantage, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Kokiri was in Manukau District Court on Monday.

He told Judge Philip Recordon he'd completed a one-week relapse prevention programme.

"You've done well on the courses," the judge told him.

Colleagues of Goran Milosavljevic from both Countdown and his former employer Allied Security attended his farewell service in Māngere. Photo / Brett Phibbs

He was sentenced to nine months' home detention and must abstain from alcohol and drug use.

Kokiri will only be allowed out of home with a probation officer's permission and he was also sentenced to 15 months' judicial monitoring.

The courts have described judicial monitoring as a sentencing option aimed for cases where decisions to impose community-based option or jail time are finely balanced.

The court will assess Kokiri's progress in the new year with a report due on January 31 and a hearing on April 22.

Killed over charity box

Milosavljevic, a Serbian national, was just months away from becoming a New Zealand citizen when he died.

Kokiri stole a charity donation box and box of raisins from the supermarket and attempted to flee.

Family and supporters of Kokiri at his March 2019 manslaughter sentencing. Photo / Sam Hurley

Milosavljevic stopped the teen, who swung a punch at him but missed.

The guard hit Kokiri in the face, grabbed him around his neck and held him against a store window, telling him to leave.

A crowd, including Kokiri's mother gathered, before the pair were broken up.

Then Kokiri threw another punch, hitting Milosavljevic on the side of his head.

Milosavljevic fell, hitting his head on the concrete floor.

Milosavljevic's eldest son described being woken when Allied Security contacted him, and going straight to hospital.

In a statement after his dad's death, the son said: "We were hoping for miracles but it didn't happen."