Crime

Man shot at West Auckland home overnight

Quick Read
Police were called to the home at about 12.30am today. Photo / NZME

Ben Leahy
By:

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot at a home in West Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said police were called to a Woodford Ave property in Henderson just before 12.30am today.

"Upon arrival, a man was located with a firearms-related injury," she said.

"He was transported to hospital where he is in a stable condition."

Police are making enquiries to work out what happened.

"The community will notice an increased Police presence in the area today while we undertake a scene examination and speak with people in the neighbourhood," Goldie said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211204/5318.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.