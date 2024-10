A man sustained critical injuries after being attacked by two individuals on Auckland's Queen Street this morning. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man is critically injured and two people have been arrested after an assault in the Auckland CBD in the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesperson said they found the man lying in the middle of Queen St with “significant” injuries.

“At this stage, it appears the man has suffered a serious assault.”

The spokesperson said he was taken to hospital in a “critical condition”.