Emma Field was found dead following a house fire in New Plymouth in May. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A man has been charged with murder and arson in relation to the death of a 21-year-old woman in New Plymouth.

Emma Field's body was found at a Devon St West address on May 27, following a fire that ripped through the century-old house divided into flats.

The 31-year-old accused, who has interim name suppression, appeared via audio-visual link in New Plymouth District Court on Friday, following his arrest on Thursday.

He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sat with a sombre expression for much of the brief hearing.

While he was being held at New Plymouth Police Station, four women sat in the courtroom's public gallery in support of the accused.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam sought interim name suppression in the interest of his client's mental health. Police did not oppose a short period of suppression and Judge Phillip Cooper granted the application.

No bid for bail was made but Hannam said an application for electronically-monitored bail at an address outside of Taranaki would be made at a later date.

The defendant was remanded back into custody without plea and will appear in the High Court on July 29.

In a statement, Police have acknowledged Field's family "during this difficult time".

"Emma was a young woman who had her entire life ahead of her, which was tragically cut short," Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said.

Matuku also acknowledged the staff, who he said have worked tirelessly throughout this "difficult investigation", including forensic fire investigators.

"I'd also like to thank the New Plymouth community for their support and assistance with providing information to Police."

As the matter is now before the court, Police would not make any further comment.