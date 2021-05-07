Len Snee remembered: 12th anniversary of Napier senior constable's murder

The late Senior Constable Len Snee, during a police armed offender squad call-out during his career as a police officer in Napier. Photo Supplied

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the death of Senior Constable Len Snee, who was fatally shot by Napier cannabis grower Jan Molenaar.

Fellow senior constables Grant Diver, Bruce Miller, and civilian Len Holmwood, were also shot and seriously wounded.

The three officers arrived at Molenaar's Chaucer Rd, Napier, home to conduct a search on the morning of May 7, 2009.

Taradale Senior Constable Len Snee outside Taradale Police Station in 2002. Photo File

In the ensuing deathly rampage, Molenaar fired dozens of shots around the valley on the Napier side of hospital hill, and a considerable area of Napier was put into lockdown.

The siege lasted 51 hours before cautious, armed and heavily protected officers entered the house and found Molenaar had taken his own life.

Also found in the house were 17 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, home-made bombs, battlefield accessories, armour, almost a kilogram of cannabis, a bedroom converted for growing cannabis and $15,000 cash.

Army Light Armored vehicles (LAV) were involved in rescuing residents from their homes in Napier's cordoned-off areas following Jan Molenaar's shooting spree in 2009. Photo File

Numerous acts of bravery, including rescues of wounded officers while under fire from the gunman and other acts by police and members of the public, were later recognised in a range of bravery awards.

More than 100 shots were fired by Molenaar, some piercing homes more than 100m away.