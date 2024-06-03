Police Minister wants greater powers following boy racer incident, recession driving business sales boom and man loses life savings in today's NZ Herald headlines.

A man has been formally warned by police after pointing a laser at an Eagle helicopter sent to monitor a huge gathering of Mongrel Mob Notorious members who are farewelling the national head of the gang.

More than 1000 gang members arrived in Waipawa in Central Hawke’s Bay over King’s Birthday weekend for the funeral of Sonny Smith. The tangi is expected to culminate today with a funeral procession and burial.

As of yesterday there had been no incidents among the mourners but police had deployed extra resources including the Eagle helicopter from Monday afternoon.

Last night a person had “briefly” pointed a laser at the helicopter, police confirmed.

The incident happened around 8.50pm on Monday night, with the laser being pointed by a person on Frederick St in Hastings.

“Eagle’s onboard technology was able to clearly capture the person in the act, and instantly identified the address,” police said.

“Eagle then monitored the person until ground units arrived.

“Officers spoke to the person and issued him with a formal warning.”

Police said lasering any aircraft in flight was “extremely dangerous” and put lives at risk. Police investigated every single lasering incident and would not hesitate to lay charges where appropriate.

Police did not specify if the person involved in the laser incident had any relationship with the Mongrel Mob.