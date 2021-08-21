Large police presence at Massey home after petrol station robbery

Armed police have set up a cordon at a Cedar Heights Ave residence, after reports the suspect may have a gun. Photo / Supplied

Armed police have set up a cordon at a Cedar Heights Ave residence, after reports the suspect may have a gun. Photo / Supplied

A large police response - including the Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiators - has gathered at a standoff in a Massey neighbourhood after an armed robbery this morning.

Armed police have set up a cordon at a Cedar Heights Ave residence, after reports the suspect may have a gun, according to Inspector Shawn Rutene, of Tāmaki Makaurau Police.



Police said a suspect stole two handbags at a Mobil petrol station in Henderson at about 7.48am and was tracked to the nearby address.

The Police Eagle helicopter is circling the address.

The response has included an ambulance, a Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle and about 24 police officers, including about 16 members of the Armed Offenders Squad, according to a witness nearby.