Driver dies at scene of overnight crash in Te Kohanga

One person has died in a Waikato crash overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the accident, which was reported around 2am.

Police said one person was in the car when it crashed on Kohanga Road near Te Kohanga - a village of just over 100 residents about 20 minutes' drive west of State Highway 1, between Auckland and Hamilton.

The sole occupant of the car died at the scene, authorities said.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.