The New Zealand man who lost a civil trial where he was accused of murdering his wife so he could cash in on multiple insurance policies could face a retrial for murder.
Last month a High Court judge in the UK ruled Paula Leeson, found dead in a swimming pool in 2017, was unlawfully killed by her husband Donald McPherson so he could gain access to her $9.4 million estate. The civil action has blocked him from inheriting any money.
Now McPherson could face a retrial for murder after Leeson’s family submitted new evidence to police.
A coroner was told that evidence submitted by her family’s lawyers had now been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for them to consider whether to seek a retrial of McPherson, 50.
Neville said after his sister’s death, they found he wasn’t the orphaned foster child from New Zealand he had claimed to be.
Instead, he was Alex Lang, born in Takapuna in 1973, then growing up in Auckland’s North Shore with his parents and two sisters.
Since then, he has adopted at least five other identities, had 27 convictions for dishonesty in New Zealand and a jail term in Germany for embezzlement of about $35m.
They also discovered that before the trip to Denmark with Paula Leeson, his wife of three years, he took out more than a dozen insurance policies — some with forged signatures — putting him in line for a $7m payout from the death of his wife.
Neville said when he got a phone call from his dad in 2017 to say Paula had died, there was “no doubt” what had happened.
“My father said straight away that ‘he’s killed her’.