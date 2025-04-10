- A 24-year-old Kiwi was arrested in Thailand for allegedly smuggling cocaine in his passport.
A 24-year-old Kiwi has been arrested in Thailand after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country concealed in his passport.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) says they are working with officials in Bangkok to provide consular assistance.
Phuket Airport Immigration said the arrest took place on April 8 at around 3pm at the Phuket International Airport.