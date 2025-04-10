It said the discovery was made during a routine check at the international arrivals hall.

The agency said the officers discovered 0.18g of cocaine hidden inside a small resealable plastic bag, which had been tucked into the suspect’s passport.

The man allegedly attempted to smuggle cocaine into Thailand, concealing the drug inside his passport.

Photos were released of the man surrounded by police and immigration officers and the small bag of cocaine next to his passport.

The agency did not release the name of the man arrested.

He has been taken into custody where he will be “charged accordingly” according to Phuket Airport Immigration.

A 24-year-old New Zealander has been arrested at Phuket International Airport.

Anyone importing, producing, or exporting a Category II drug faces a jail sentence in Thailand, with some offenders facing life behind bars in the country’s notorious penal system.

An MFAT spokesperson said the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok is providing consular assistance to a New Zealander detained in Thailand.

“For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided.”

