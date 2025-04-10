Advertisement
New Zealand / Crime

Kiwi caught at Phuket International Airport allegedly smuggling cocaine in passport

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A 24-year-old Kiwi was arrested in Thailand for allegedly smuggling cocaine in his passport.
  • Phuket Airport Immigration found 0.18g of cocaine during an arrivals hall check on April 8.
  • The man is in custody, possibly facing severe penalties for drug offences in Thailand.

A 24-year-old Kiwi has been arrested in Thailand after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country concealed in his passport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) says they are working with officials in Bangkok to provide consular assistance.

Phuket Airport Immigration said the arrest took place on April 8 at around 3pm at the Phuket International Airport.

It said the discovery was made during a routine check at the international arrivals hall.

The agency said the officers discovered 0.18g of cocaine hidden inside a small resealable plastic bag, which had been tucked into the suspect’s passport.

The man allegedly attempted to smuggle cocaine into Thailand, concealing the drug inside his passport.
Photos were released of the man surrounded by police and immigration officers and the small bag of cocaine next to his passport.

The agency did not release the name of the man arrested.

He has been taken into custody where he will be “charged accordingly” according to Phuket Airport Immigration.

A 24-year-old New Zealander has been arrested at Phuket International Airport.
Anyone importing, producing, or exporting a Category II drug faces a jail sentence in Thailand, with some offenders facing life behind bars in the country’s notorious penal system.

An MFAT spokesperson said the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok is providing consular assistance to a New Zealander detained in Thailand.

“For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided.”

Save

