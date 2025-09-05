Julia DeLuney has been jailed for at least 18 years for murdering her mother.
WARNING: This story contains forensic details and an image of the scene that could be upsetting.
Julia DeLuney will serve at least 18 years in prison aftering murdering her mother last year, but continues to deny she is responsible for her death.
Today, Julia DeLuney, aschool teacher turnedcryptocurrency trader, was sentenced in the High Court at Wellington.
The 53-year-old was earlier found guilty of murdering Gregory, 79, who was found dead in her Khandallah home in January last year after DeLuney struck her around the head multiple times with a heavy object.
At some stage during the three and a half hours Deluney was there, she violently attacked her mother with a heavy object, thought to be a vase, leaving her dead or dying. The vase has never been found.
She left the house at 9.45pm, after staging the scene to make it look like her mother had fallen from the attic, only to return 90 minutes later with her husband Antonio, who called emergency services.
The defence case was that Deluney was not responsible for her mother’s death, and someone else had come into the home.
Like a ‘warzone’
The Crown’s circumstantial case included a neighbour’s CCTV footage showing DeLuney leaving her mother’s house and later returning with her husband, with no one else arriving at the address while she was away.
CCTV footage from petrol stations showed DeLuney buying a lighter and several changes of clothes that evening.
Forensic evidence from inside the three-bedroomed home revealed Gregory’s blood smeared in the hallway and splattered on the bedroom walls.
Blood on the walls and items inside the utility cupboard, from where access was gained to the attic, had been transferred and blood had been “poured” down the back wall.
Swipe marks on the walls contained clotted blood, which takes five to 10 minutes to form. There was also extensive bloodstaining on the bedroom walls and furniture.
The trial heard DeLuney worked as a school teacher until about 15 years ago, and more recently, she’d turned her hand to trading cryptocurrency.
Details of DeLuney’s financial activities presented in court showed she’d spent $150,000 on cryptocurrency in the years before her death. Her credit card balances showed she was living beyond her means.
