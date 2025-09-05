Advertisement
Updated

Khandallah murder trial: Julia DeLuney sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her mother Helen Gregory

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Julia DeLuney has been jailed for at least 18 years for murdering her mother.

WARNING: This story contains forensic details and an image of the scene that could be upsetting.

Julia DeLuney will serve at least 18 years in prison aftering murdering her mother last year, but continues to deny she is responsible for her death.

Today, Julia DeLuney, a school teacher turned

